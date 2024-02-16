Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Short Interest Update

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the January 15th total of 177,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viad by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,979 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viad by 0.5% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viad by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,298,000 after acquiring an additional 18,766 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Viad by 22.8% in the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 814,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,030,000 after acquiring an additional 151,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Viad by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 777,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 148,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Viad stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.46. The company had a trading volume of 27,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,672. Viad has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $699.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VVI. TheStreet lowered shares of Viad from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Viad from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viad currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

