Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.28.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SEAT opened at $6.19 on Friday. Vivid Seats has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.71.

In other Vivid Seats news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 23,575,000 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $147,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,084,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,586,395 shares of company stock worth $147,180,451. 85.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vivid Seats by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Vivid Seats by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

