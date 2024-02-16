VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,540,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the January 15th total of 9,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

VNET Group Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ VNET opened at $1.60 on Friday. VNET Group has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $237.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of -0.27.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $258.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VNET Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in VNET Group by 749.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in VNET Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in VNET Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VNET Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in VNET Group by 1,698.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

