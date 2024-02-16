VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Short Interest Update

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 55,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

VOC Energy Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:VOC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 26,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,474. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. VOC Energy Trust has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

VOC Energy Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th.

Institutional Trading of VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

