Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the January 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 692,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials stock traded up $16.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.62. 931,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.05. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $159.76 and a 12 month high of $260.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 27.88%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $612,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $637,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

