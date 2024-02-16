Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,295 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $24,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 188,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,093,000 after buying an additional 19,142 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 15.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 209,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,252,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.6 %

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $242.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $159.76 and a 1-year high of $244.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.85.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

