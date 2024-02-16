Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Raises Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Walker & Dunlop has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Walker & Dunlop has a payout ratio of 50.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to earn $4.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSE WD opened at $98.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.30 and a 200-day moving average of $86.40. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $61.06 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William M. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $5,281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,664,596.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard M. Lucas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $919,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,535,954.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $5,281,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,664,596.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $12,945,700. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 64.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth approximately $5,876,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 99,563.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

Further Reading

