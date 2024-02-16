Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WD traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $97.51. The company had a trading volume of 61,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,733. Walker & Dunlop has a 1-year low of $61.06 and a 1-year high of $113.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.40.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 72.21%.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Lucas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $919,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,535,954.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO William M. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $5,281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,664,596.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard M. Lucas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $919,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,535,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,945,700. 5.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 35,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,497,000 after acquiring an additional 30,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

