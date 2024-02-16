Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WD. StockNews.com raised Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WD

Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of WD opened at $98.86 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $61.06 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.56.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.76 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walker & Dunlop

In related news, CEO William M. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $5,281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,664,596.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William M. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $5,281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,664,596.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,244,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $12,945,700. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walker & Dunlop

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WD. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 360.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.