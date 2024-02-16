Wanchain Trading 3.4% Higher This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Wanchain has a market cap of $43.94 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00077198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00025022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00019433 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006244 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006579 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,181,784 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.