Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,300 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the January 15th total of 344,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Waterdrop by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Waterdrop during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Waterdrop during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Waterdrop during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Waterdrop by 175.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the period. 1.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterdrop Price Performance

Shares of WDH opened at $1.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. Waterdrop has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $3.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop ( NYSE:WDH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $94.09 million for the quarter. Waterdrop had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 5.08%.

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

