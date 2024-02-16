WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.89. 1,210,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,189. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.19. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $169.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

