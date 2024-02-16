WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 996 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fiserv by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 135,763.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1,878.0% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,314,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

NYSE:FI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.79. 356,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,499,491. The firm has a market cap of $88.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.99 and a 52 week high of $148.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

