WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.49 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 95,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,986,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,582 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,150,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,089,000 after buying an additional 1,377,033 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,675,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,608,000 after buying an additional 2,574,090 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,870,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,215,000 after buying an additional 1,467,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,568,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.38. The stock had a trading volume of 574,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,438. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average of $27.30.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

