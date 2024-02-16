Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 30 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 73,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,645,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,694,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,349,000 after purchasing an additional 30,366 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $371.82. The stock had a trading volume of 123,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,481. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.25. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $278.23 and a 1 year high of $407.62. The stock has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 35.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on Moody’s

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.