Wealthsource Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genus Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 367.0% in the 3rd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 256,200 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 189,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 271,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,969,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,319,000 after buying an additional 225,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,405,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Alamos Gold Trading Down 0.6 %

Alamos Gold stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.66. The stock had a trading volume of 829,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,903. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

