Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,274,000 after buying an additional 3,818,082 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,806,000 after buying an additional 1,734,728 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,005,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,316,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,256,000 after buying an additional 821,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,261,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance
VTIP traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $47.48. The company had a trading volume of 284,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,571. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.67 and a one year high of $48.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average of $47.38.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
