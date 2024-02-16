Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,228 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in Tesla by 94.5% in the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.75. The company had a trading volume of 44,779,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,252,891. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.48. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $636.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.89.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

