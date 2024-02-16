Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 49,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.64. The company had a trading volume of 434,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,962. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $158.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

