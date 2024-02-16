Wealthsource Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.4 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,044,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,561,788. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $71.98. The stock has a market cap of $100.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.33% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

