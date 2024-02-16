Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 948 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

GSY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.01. 120,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,996. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average of $49.82. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $50.12.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.