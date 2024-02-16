Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 5,246 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,888,980,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USXF remained flat at $42.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,508. The stock has a market cap of $892.22 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $43.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.44.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

