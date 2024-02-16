Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 5,598 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,598 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836,736 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,003,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,818,000 after buying an additional 444,668 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $331,754,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,071,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,952,000 after buying an additional 1,513,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after buying an additional 3,403,064 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.24. 228,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,077. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.84 and its 200-day moving average is $71.98. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $76.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

