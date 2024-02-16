Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KMX. Truist Financial raised their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. CarMax has a 1 year low of $55.76 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $775,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $775,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,304,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,876. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Ossiam raised its position in CarMax by 134.7% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 31.5% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.9% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 934,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,080,000 after buying an additional 60,604 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 13.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

