WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the January 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

WESCO International Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:WCC traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.23. The stock had a trading volume of 337,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,959. WESCO International has a one year low of $121.90 and a one year high of $195.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.81 and a 200 day moving average of $157.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($1.21). WESCO International had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 15.7 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

WCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on WESCO International from $203.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on WESCO International from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on WESCO International from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at WESCO International

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $663,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,385 shares in the company, valued at $10,333,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $663,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,385 shares in the company, valued at $10,333,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total value of $2,003,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,396.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

