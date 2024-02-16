West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.403 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
West Fraser Timber Price Performance
Shares of WFG stock opened at C$108.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$109.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$103.25. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of C$88.61 and a 1-year high of C$119.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of C$8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.82 and a beta of 2.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$119.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.
About West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
