West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.403 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

Shares of WFG stock opened at C$108.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$109.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$103.25. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of C$88.61 and a 1-year high of C$119.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of C$8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.82 and a beta of 2.04.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$119.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

About West Fraser Timber

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.