Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $6.50-6.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.500-6.900 EPS.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE WAB traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.49. 431,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,846. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $91.89 and a twelve month high of $137.80.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,292.4% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth about $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on WAB shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.36.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- What are earnings reports?
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.