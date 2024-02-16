Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Short Interest Up 19.9% in January

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,300 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the January 15th total of 93,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Westlake Chemical Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter worth $910,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 150.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 89,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 53,553 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 595,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,944,000 after acquiring an additional 25,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE WLKP opened at $22.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $783.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $24.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.12.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 117.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Read Our Latest Report on Westlake Chemical Partners

About Westlake Chemical Partners

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.