Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Shares Down 6.1%

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.36 and last traded at $10.45. Approximately 54,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 181,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEST. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Westrock Coffee from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Westrock Coffee from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $930.57 million, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16.

In related news, Director Joe T. Ford acquired 10,000 shares of Westrock Coffee stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $95,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 230,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,541.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $370,300. Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEST. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 426.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 36,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,060,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,035,000 after buying an additional 733,081 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee in the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries.

