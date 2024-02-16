WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WRK. Truist Financial upped their price target on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Argus raised WestRock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded WestRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.43.

WestRock stock opened at $43.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $43.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.01%.

In other WestRock news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,053,000 after purchasing an additional 252,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in WestRock by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,986,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,825 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in WestRock by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,641 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in WestRock by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,721,000 after acquiring an additional 279,006 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

