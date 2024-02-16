Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Short Interest Update

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the January 15th total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WHG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 75,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 1,720.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 352.5% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 60,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 47,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 10,537 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Westwood Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th.

Westwood Holdings Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE WHG opened at $12.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.24. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.86.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.85%.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

