Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.60.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Whirlpool

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $109.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.36. Whirlpool has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $160.62.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Whirlpool

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 52.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 1.4% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 88.3% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

(Get Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.