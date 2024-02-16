WhiteBIT Token Price Reaches $7.05 on Top Exchanges (WBT)

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 16th. WhiteBIT Token has a market capitalization of $610.87 million and approximately $10.40 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteBIT Token token can currently be bought for $7.05 or 0.00013524 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WhiteBIT Token has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WhiteBIT Token

WhiteBIT Token’s genesis date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 365,557,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,607,714 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official message board is blog.whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official website is whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit.

According to CryptoCompare, “WhiteBIT Token (WBT) is a digital asset of WhiteBIT, a European cryptocurrency exchange of Ukrainian origin boasting 3 million users globally. The token, part of a 400 million total supply, half of which are treasury tokens, serves to integrate the WhiteBIT exchange ecosystem with other related projects.

WBT offers benefits to holders who either simply own the tokens or block them in Holding. Owners keeping WBT in their Main balance can achieve up to 90% off taker fees and up to 100% off maker trading fees. Blocking WBT in Holding yields perks like increased referral shares, a unique maker fee structure bypassing standard fees, free withdrawals of ERC-20 tokens and ETH, and free Anti-Money Laundering (AML) checks.

WBT finds use in trading contests, airdrops, and other activities as a rewards instrument. The token aims to facilitate efficient platform usage and bestowing privileges like lowered trading fees, higher referral rates, free AML checks, and free ERC-20/ETH withdrawals.”

