Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

WVVI stock opened at $5.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $6.59.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

