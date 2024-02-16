William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 17,521 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 646,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,521 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.26% of Cheesecake Factory worth $19,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.85.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $34.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $41.08.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

