William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 14,243 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,243 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Lantheus worth $23,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Lantheus by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lantheus by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $57.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.11. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $100.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LNTH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.14.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

