William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $17.99 Million in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 268,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,990,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of FMC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FMC by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,531 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 58.9% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,249,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,658,000 after purchasing an additional 833,845 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 93.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after buying an additional 521,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in FMC by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after buying an additional 463,542 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

FMC opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $131.05.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

