WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 214,157 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in WNS were worth $27,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in WNS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in WNS by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in WNS by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Stock Performance

Shares of WNS opened at $59.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.84 and its 200-day moving average is $63.27. WNS has a 12 month low of $51.84 and a 12 month high of $94.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. WNS had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.21 million. Equities analysts expect that WNS will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WNS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WNS

About WNS

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.