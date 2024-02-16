Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WWW shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $9.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $737.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 114.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

