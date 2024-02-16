Worldcoin (WLD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $436.29 Million

Worldcoin (WLD) traded up 36.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 16th. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $558.56 million and $436.29 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.31 or 0.00008267 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Worldcoin has traded 75.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,484,765 tokens. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 129,457,168.45816231 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 3.94711279 USD and is up 26.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 221 active market(s) with $256,343,681.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

