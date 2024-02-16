W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Short Interest Up 9.9% in January

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,170,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 17,450,000 shares. Approximately 19.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W&T Offshore

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTI. Barclays PLC lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 119,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,128,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,979,000 after purchasing an additional 144,541 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 255,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 530.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 40,806 shares during the period. 39.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of W&T Offshore from $7.60 to $7.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

W&T Offshore Price Performance

Shares of WTI opened at $3.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $6.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.66.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.