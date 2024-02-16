Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 14000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Xander Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$729,850.00, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 3.27.
About Xander Resources
Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, lead, lithium, and nickel properties. The company holds interests in the Senneville; Blue Ribbon; and Timmins Nickel projects.
