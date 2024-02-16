Xcel Energy Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Xcel Energy in a report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Xcel Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XEL

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of XEL opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $53.73 and a 1 year high of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 304,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,876,000 after acquiring an additional 17,467 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.80%.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.