Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) Short Interest Update

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 453,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YALA. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yalla Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Yalla Group by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 26,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Yalla Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Stock Performance

Shares of YALA stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42. Yalla Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group ( NYSE:YALA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $85.19 million during the quarter.

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and entertainment platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

