Zacks Research Weighs in on Hess Co.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Hess in a report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.31. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $8.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hess’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.21 EPS.

HES has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

Hess Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $147.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hess has a one year low of $113.82 and a one year high of $167.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

