ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Raised to $27.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.66.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average is $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 65.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,741,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,106,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,393,000 after buying an additional 13,211,331 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,570,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,963,000 after buying an additional 586,623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,469,000 after buying an additional 1,879,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 22,120,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,628,000 after buying an additional 916,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

