ZoomInfo Technologies’ (ZI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

ZI has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.66.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average is $16.48.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,499.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

