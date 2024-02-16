ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Up 24.4 %
CNET stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 81.34%.
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
