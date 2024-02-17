145,389 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 145,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,165,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Cloudflare by 2,422.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 211,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total transaction of $15,477,942.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,800.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $5,505,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,351,461.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 211,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total value of $15,477,942.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,800.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 919,955 shares of company stock worth $74,282,808 in the last 90 days. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Cloudflare Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $98.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $116.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.25.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

