157,044 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 157,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,228,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.12% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,790,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 806,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,937,000 after buying an additional 25,666 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 188,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,870,000 after purchasing an additional 19,833 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $98.78 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $75.92 and a one year high of $99.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.65.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

